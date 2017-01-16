Soliloquay’s Spoken Word About Bewaring The Booty Call [EXCLUSIVE]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Soliloquay Johnson has a spoken word about the temptation to succumb to the booty call invitation, especially in the dark, cold, winter months. Click on the audio player to hear her deliver it on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

