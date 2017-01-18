Elizabeth Warren Grills Trump’s Secretary Of Education Pick [EXCLUSIVE]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, has just about no experience in the field. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: