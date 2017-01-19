TheLipPrint: Chrisette Michele Responds To Inauguration Backlash

Chrisette Michele has spoken out after she got lots of flack for agreeing to perform at the inauguration.

It was announced Wednesday that the soulful singer would hit the stage just before the President gets sworn into office. It’s not surprising at all that she received lots of backlash for this (Questlove even offered to pay her NOT to perform).

Chrisette took to Instagram to explain her decision just a few minutes ago.

Roby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Sam Moore and 3 Doors Down will also perform.

