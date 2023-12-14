Take That, Take That: Hulu Scraps Diddy’s Reality Show Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy continues to lose out on multiple bags due to the sexual assault lawsuits levied against him.

Spotted on Variety, a reality show in early production following the embattled music mogul and his family, has been scrapped by Hulu.

The website reports that the show was being developed with the working title Diddy+7 and James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73, producing.

The scrapped reality show is the latest blow to the Diddy, born Sean Combs’ crumbling empire following the multiple sexual assault lawsuits that came after his ex-girlfriend, singer/actor/model Cassie Ventura alleged that 54-year-old raped and beat her for over a decade.

Combs denied any wrongdoing and would eventually settle with Cassie one day later, but that was not the end of his problems.

Cassie Broke The Damn

A week later, the hits kept coming when Joi Dickerson-Neal said that she was “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” by Diddy and the victim of “revenge porn” that was created and distributed by the rapper.

A third lawsuit from a woman calling herself Jane Doe came alleging that Diddy and R&B singer and former member of Guy Aaron Hall “took turns raping her and her friends” and Hall’s apartment sometime between 1990 and 1991.

In another lawsuit, another Jane Doe said Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and a third man raped her when she was 17.

Diddy finally decided to break his silence on December 6 with a statement shared on Instagram and it read:

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Welp.

