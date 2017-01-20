Michael Bivins On How He Feels About The New Edition Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Michael Bivins, founder of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe, talks about watching the movie for the first time after so many years of its development. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: