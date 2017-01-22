The Real Scoop
#RealTalkwMsEbonyJ : Be Patient

20 mins ago

Ms Ebony J
Kings and Queens the royal journey is never easy.

You must be committed to not only serving your community but uplifting and building a community of love, trust and peace.

I won’t be easy, but it will be worth it!

#RealTalkwMsEbonyJ:

I hope this reminder will help you get through the week.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn

