Special Needs Dance Studio Is Now Open!!!

Kenya Flowers is the founder of Special Techniques Dance Studio, a place for children and families that face challenges.
Kenya’s 12-year-old son Dehvin, has down syndrome and is a part of a dance team. He has a huge following on social media and has even been featured in many publication including People Magazine.
The Grand Opening was Saturday morning.
Parents came with there kids, instructors gave tutorials on classes they’ll be leading and Kenya shared her vision to have franchisees in the future.
The studio is located at 6180 Winton Road in Fairfield.
This studio is awesome for the community.
