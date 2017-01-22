The Real Scoop
Home > The Real Scoop

Special Needs Dance Studio Is Now Open!!!

46 mins ago

Ms Ebony J
Leave a comment

Kenya Flowers is the founder of Special Techniques Dance Studio, a place for children and families that face challenges.

Kenya’s 12-year-old son Dehvin, has down syndrome and is a part of a dance team. He has a huge following on social media and has even been featured in many publication including People Magazine.

The Grand Opening was Saturday morning.

Parents came with there kids, instructors gave tutorials on classes they’ll be leading and  Kenya shared her vision to have franchisees in the future.

The studio is located at 6180 Winton Road in Fairfield.

This studio is awesome for the community.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday & Saturday’s 7pm-12am & Sunday 3-7pm on RnB Cincy 

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyJ

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Special Needs Dance Studio Is Now Open!!!

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest