MINNESOTA GOVERNOR MARK DAYTON COLLAPSES WHILE GIVING SPEECH

The 69 year old Minnesota Governorcollapsed while giving his State of the State address Monday night and was all on video.

Dayton was delivering the speech at the University of Minnesota – he began to slur his words and reached for a drink of water. Moments later he appeared to faint and others rushed in to help him.

His son Eric just tweeted that his father is doing great … but offered no explanation for the collapse.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: