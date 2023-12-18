Jason Momoa Hints At What We All Know Already, His Run As Aquaman Is Possibly Coming To An End

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jason Momoa is not too confident that he will return as Aquaman.

The actor will reprise his role as Arthur Curry, the half-human, half-Atlantean King of the Seven Seas, when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finally swim into theaters.

The movie will serve as the last remnants of the DCEU that current chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are putting in the dumpster, making way for his rebooted DCU.

The Lost Kingdom is a direct sequel to the box-office blockbuster Aquaman. Still, many are already writing the film off. Momoa seemingly indicates no reason to put any faith in this project because he is most likely done rocking Aquaman’s iconic costume.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight when asked about his future as the superhero.

Momoa stated the obvious, pointing out that Gunn and Safran want “to start their own new thing up” while noting: “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves [‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’], then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.”

Even if the film is successful, that probably won’t be the case with Gunn and Safran putting a blowtorch to the DCEU and recasting everyone and their momma.

Jason Momoa Could Still Have A Place In James Gunn’s DCU

After Dwayne Johnson and his Black Adam made a valiant attempt at shaking the hierarchy of the DCEU, even bringing in Henry Cavill’s Superman for a useless post-credit scene, it’s been downhill for Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League.

With his time as Aquaman seemingly coming to an end, that does not mean Momoa can’t have a place in the DCU, with many believing he will be recast as Lobo, a character which many people fan cast him as from the jump.

We shall see.

