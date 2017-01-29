Entertainment
Here’s What Allegedly Happened To Kim Kardashian’s Stolen Jewelry

14 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Sources claim that the alleged ringleader behind Kim Kardashian West‘s Paris robbery has confessed to police that all of the stolen jewelry has been chopped up and sold – except for her super pricey engagement ring.

60-year old Aomar Ait KIhedache is one of the 10 suspects arrested and charged with the heist. Excerpts of his police testimony have been published in French newspaper Le Monde and reveal that all of Kim’s jewelry has been melted down and sold in Antwerp.

“For the jewelry never to be recognized, we made the decision to melt them,” Khedache claimed in his testimony. “One of the people took care of it. He came back with bars … in all, there had to be 800 and a few grams, which gave an amount of ah … 25,000 or 28,000 [euros], something like that.”

As for Kim’s stunning 20-carat engagement ring estimated to be worth $4 million? The precious stone was allegedly too recognizable to sell. “There is a person who has it,” Khedache confessed. “Everyone was afraid to sell, because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted.”

Khedache, who is currently being held without bail, said Kim’s hyper-visibility and flashiness on social media made carrying out the plot all too easy. “She specified that she didn’t wear fakes, the schedules when she came to France,” he reportedly told police. “It was enough to look on the internet to know everything, absolutely everything.”

More details to come as police continue their investigation. Perhaps there’s hope for the missing engagement ring to turn up.

Continue reading Here's What Allegedly Happened To Kim Kardashian's Stolen Jewelry

