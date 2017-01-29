The Real Scoop
#RealTalkwMsEbonyJ : Share Your Smile

2 hours ago

Ms Ebony J
The week is upon us, are you ready?

You must own this week and everything about it. If someone says something to hurt you and is spiteful in there deicion making stand firm and smile.

Everything happens for a reason. Stop holding on to the past, you must continue to live, laugh and learn from good bad and ugly.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

