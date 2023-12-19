100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Philadelphia Eagles are now back in the fight for the top spot in the NFC after losing to the Seattle Seahawks Monday night.

Drew Lock led the Seahawks down the field 92 yards to throw a touchdown with less than thirty seconds remaining in the game. Leaving the Eagles to fall to 10-4, marking their third straight loss.

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts expressed himself to the media following the loss, stating the team is not as committed as they once were.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year, being on the same page, everyone being on the same page,” Hurts said following Monday’s loss. “We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

Hurts was also quick to take accountability in the loss.

“Everyone has their role in it. It starts with me,” he said. “We’ve got to pick ourselves out of this. … We have to make an internal change in how we attack things. How we come to work every day. It starts with the little things, how committed we are to doing what we’re doing. And it all starts with me, the quarterback. It’s a challenge I’m embracing. As challenging as these times are, I still see light at the end of the tunnel. Just a matter of believing.”

Although the Eagles are in a tight spot between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Their next their games are against teams with a less than a .400 win percentage.

They play the New York Giants on Christmas Day monday.

Jalen Hurts Calls Out Eagles After Third Consecutive Loss was originally published on rnbphilly.com