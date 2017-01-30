Tony Rock Goes Off About Steve Harvey’s Meeting With Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tony Rock was trending when he went on a rant about the idea that Steve Harvey is the representative for black people. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 100.3: