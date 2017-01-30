Columbus Mother Charged After False Amber Alert

22 year old Jessica Pickett is going to be charges with falsification this afternoon. She called police around 7:30am saying her car was stolen with her 4 year old daughter in the back seat. An Amber Alert was issued across central Ohio around 8am. Police arrested a suspect for grand theft auto after recovering the car less than a mile away with no girl in the back seat. Police pinged her cellphone because she stopped answering her phone tracing her to her daughters godmother’s house where the child had been staying over night. She lied about her daughter being in the back so she could get her car back faster after being stolen.
GONE VIRAL: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids
22 photos Launch gallery
GONE VIRAL: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids
1. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 1 of 22
2. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 2 of 22
3. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 3 of 22
4. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 4 of 22
5. #ObamaAndKidsSource:White House Twitter 5 of 22
6. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 6 of 22
7. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 7 of 22
8. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 8 of 22
9. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 9 of 22
10. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 10 of 22
11. #ObamaAndKidsSource:White House Twitter 11 of 22
12. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 12 of 22
13. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 13 of 22
14. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 14 of 22
15. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 15 of 22
16. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 16 of 22
17. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 17 of 22
18. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 18 of 22
19. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 19 of 22
20. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 20 of 22
21. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 21 of 22
22. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 22 of 22
Source: ABC 6
comments – Add Yours