Columbus Mother Charged After False Amber Alert

17 hours ago

Nia Noelle
AMBER 1 / 05/14/05 -- Amber Alert is displayed on sign over westbound Highway 401 near Keele St. Pol

Source: Jim Wilkes / Getty

22 year old Jessica Pickett is going to be charges with falsification this afternoon.  She called police around 7:30am  saying her car was stolen with her 4 year old daughter in the back seat. An Amber Alert was issued across central Ohio around 8am. Police arrested a suspect for grand theft auto after recovering the car less than a mile away with no girl in the back seat. Police pinged her cellphone because she stopped answering her phone tracing her to  her daughters godmother’s house where the child had been staying over night. She lied about her daughter being in the back so she could get her car back faster after being stolen.

Source: ABC 6

Photos