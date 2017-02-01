NEA President On Why Betsy DeVos as Secretary Of Education Would Be A Disaster [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

NEA President Lily Garcia Eskelsin explains why confirming Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education would be a disaster. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

