Chrisette Michele: “I Didn’t Go There To Shake Donald Trump’s Hand” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Chrisette Michele talks about how she’s feeling about backlash she received for performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

