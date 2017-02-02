What’s New on Netflix: February 2017

Features
Poster Of 'The People Vs OJ Simpson'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

February is known as the month of love and your going to love Netflix for adding some of your favorite movies, tv shows, specials and documentaries to their stream this month!

From The Five Heartbeats, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and Disney’s Finding Dory you will have plenty of films and tv shows to choose from this month! So don’t waste any more time, check out the complete list below.

Feb. 1

  • “Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks”
  • “Babe”
  • “Babe: Pig in the City”
  • “Balto”
  • “Balto 2: Wolf Quest”
  • “Balto 3: Wings of Change”
  • “Contact”
  • “Corpse Bride”
  • “Disney’s Finding Dory”
  • “Eleven P.M.”
  • “Elephant’s Dream”
  • “From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story”
  • “Gun Runners”
  • “Hell-Bound Train”
  • “Highly Strung”
  • “Hot Biskits”
  • “I Am Sun Mu”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Les beaux malaises”: Season 1-4
  • “Magic Mike”
  • “Masha’s Spooky Stories”: Season 1
  • “Mother with a Gun”
  • “Paris Is Burning”
  • “Project X”
  • “Silver Streak”
  • “The Blair Witch Project”
  • “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe”
  • “The Five Heartbeats”
  • “The Furchester Hotel”: Season 1-2
  • “The Girl from Chicago”
  • “The Longest Day”
  • “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • “Twilight”
  • “Women in Gold”

Feb. 2

  • “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”
  • “Frequency”: Season 1

Feb. 3

  • “Daniel Sosa: Sosafado” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Imperial Dreams” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Santa Clarita Diet” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4

  • “Superbad”

Feb. 5

  • “Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It”
  • “Los herederos”

Feb. 6

  • “Girls Lost”
  • “Me, Myself and Her”

Feb. 7

  • “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8

  • “Tiempos Felices”
  • “Girl Asleep”

Feb. 10

  • “Abstract: The Art of Design”
  • “David Brent: Life on the Road” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11

  • “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: Season 2
  • “Stronger Than The World” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12

  • “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Feb. 13

  • “Code: Debugging the Gender Gap”
  • “Magicians: Life in the Impossible”

Feb. 14

  • “Girlfriend’s Day” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “King Cobra”
  • “Project Mc 2: Part 4” –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “White Nights” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 15

  • “Aram, Aram”
  • “Before I Go to Sleep”
  • “Fire Song”

Feb. 16

  • “Milk”
  • “Sundown”

Feb. 17

  • “Chef’s Table”: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge”: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Kill Ratio”
  • “The Seven Deadly Sins”: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19

  • “Girl Meets World”: Season 3
  • “Growing Up Wild”
  • “Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta”
  • “When Calls the Heart”: Season 3

Feb. 21

  • “Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 23

  • “Sausage Party”

Feb. 24

  • “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Legend Quest”: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Ultimate Beastmaster” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “VeggieTales in the City”: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26

  • “Night Will Fall”

Feb. 27

  • “Brazilian Western”

Feb. 28

  • “Be Here Now”
  • “Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

