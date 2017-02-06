National
Super Bowl Champ, Martellus Bennett, confirms he will not visit Trump in White House with Patriots

7 hours ago

New England Patriots Media Availability

Source: Bob Levey / Getty


At his postgame press conference, outspoken Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett said he would skip the team’s celebratory trip to the White House.


After the New England Patriot’s upset the Super Bowl outcome with a 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the winners.

The Patriots will travel to the White House as is customary for the Super Bowl champions, but one player won’t be joining them, tight end Martellus Bennett.

In a post-game press conference, the 29-year-old revealed he won’t be joining his teammates, Coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Bob Kraft on their victory trip to visit the president.

“We all have our beliefs,” he said to the media.  “The thing is, we accept people for who they are. And that’s the biggest thing about what this country is really about. I don’t really care what you believe. It’s not going to separate me from accepting you for who you are.”

When asked for more information on his decision, Bennett directed fans to his Twitter account.

His recent tweets included possible references to Trump’s recent immigration ban:

“America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness.”

“Be the change you wish to see in the world. If you want a world full of hate be hateful. If you want a world full of love be loving.”

SOURCE: USA TODAY

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txXwg712zw4

