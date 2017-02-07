How Bou Dah? “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Kicked Off Spirit Airlines Flight



Danielle Bregoli, best known for igniting the “Cash Me Ousside” memes on social media, was thrown off a Spirit Airlines plane last night, alongside her injured mom and the random woman they got into an altercation with while boarding.

According to TMZ, Bregoli punched a lady when she put her hands on her mom’s throat. No arrests were made, but it looks like there may be a lawsuit involved. The site reports:

We’ve learned Danielle Bregoli and her mom were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight out of LAX Monday evening … when Mom got into a dispute with a female passenger. We’re told Danielle’s mother was struggling to put her carry-on bag in the overhead, because she’s wearing a walking cast for an injured foot … and the wait wasn’t sitting well with the third party.

TMZ reports that’s when things got ugly: Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom’s throat, and that’s why she had to “cold-cock” the impatient passenger.

After Danielle uncorked the punch the woman made a citizen’s arrest. A short time later police arrived and took all 3 off the plane. We’re told no one wanted to press charges so there were no arrests and everyone involved decided their lawyers would handle it from here. In other words … someone’s getting sued.

Check out some of Bregoli’s infamous Dr. Phil segment above, plus a recreation below – and at the risk of stating the obvious, don’t go punching people on planes.

LMFAO he goofy 😭😭 Follow @slhimbhabie (me) for more! 💕 #cashmeoutsidehowboutdat #sliiimthugga #cashmeousside A video posted by bhadbhabie (@slhimbhabie) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

