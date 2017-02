Meet The First Lead Black Actress on Television

So many African-American women have graced television but do you know who was the first leading lady? In 1950 Ethel Waters became the first black woman to have a lead role on the television show called Beulah.

In addition to acting Waters was an accomplished singer and dancer making her a triple threat in the entertainment world. Waters was the second African American, after Hattie McDaniel, to be nominated for an Academy Award. She was also the first African-American woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award, in 1962.

Learn more about this Black History trailblazer here: