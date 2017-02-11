Joy Reid On Why Trump’s Attitude Toward The Press Is Dangerous [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Russ Parr Morning Show

Joy Reid chats with the morning show about her show, A.M. Joy on MSNBC, and journalism in Trump’s America. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

