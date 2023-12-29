CLOSE
Usher & H.E.R. Join Forces On Steamy ‘Risk It All’ Video
Their latest collaboration, “Risk It All,” features a sultry, artful strip tease from Usher and H.E.R.
The second single from The Color Purple, which opened in theaters on Christmas Day, was released on Wednesday (December 27). H.E.R. produced and wrote the song with Jimmy Napes. Dave Myers directed the video.
Usher wears only briefs in the clip, while his co-star wears a strapless corset and black shorts. The video is live on YouTube.
In addition to Usher and H.E.R., The Color Purple soundtrack features Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, Keyshia Cole, Timbaland, and others.
- What do you think about Usher and H.E.R.’s new song and video?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
R&B Cincy's 12 Days of Christmas
-
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The Queen Of Rock & Roll