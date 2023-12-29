Listen Live
Usher & H.E.R.: Join Forces On Steamy 'Risk It All' Video 

Published on December 29, 2023

Their latest collaboration, “Risk It All,” features a sultry, artful strip tease from Usher and H.E.R.
The second single from The Color Purple, which opened in theaters on Christmas Day, was released on Wednesday (December 27). H.E.R. produced and wrote the song with Jimmy Napes. Dave Myers directed the video.
Usher wears only briefs in the clip, while his co-star wears a strapless corset and black shorts. The video is live on YouTube.

In addition to Usher and H.E.R., The Color Purple soundtrack features Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, Keyshia Cole, Timbaland, and others.
  • What do you think about Usher and H.E.R.’s new song and video?

