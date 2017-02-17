Cover Girl James Charles Blasted For Racist Ebola Tweet

Tutorial for this easy glam event makeup is now live on my YouTube channel 💕 enjoy! ____ #sistersapparel hoodie & hat #morphebrushes 25B palette (use code JAMES for 10% off) #katvondbeauty tattoo liner in trooper #tartecosmetics fake awake eye pencil #houseoflashes iconic lashes #morphebrushes liquid lipsticks in the shade suspect & virgin #ofracosmetics blissful highlighter #benefitcosmetics precisely my brow pencil
James Charles has a lot of explaining to do.
In a since-deleted Twitter post, Cover Girl’s first male model had this to say about Africa:
Twitter immediately blasted Charles for his racist comments, with many unfollowing him and threatening to demand Cover Girl drop him. Initially, James reacted with little compassion, tweeting, “do NOT put words in my mouth holy f*ck: I cannot wait to not have cell service for 10 days so I don’t have to deal with twitter.”
However, since then he has posted a more thought-out apology. But maybe the 17-year-old should hire an editor because once again, he slipped up by calling Africa a country. He apologized again, assuring folks that he knew Africa was a continent and when he said country he was referring to South Africa, where he’ll be traveling to.
You can read Charles’ full apology below. Do you think this is enough to calm the flames?