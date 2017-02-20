Mike Pence Hoping To ‘Deepen’ US Relationship With EU During Brussels Talks

Mike Pence says the United States wants to “deepen” its relationship with the European Union. Indiana’s former governor and now U.S. vice president made the comment today in Brussels, where he is meeting with senior EU officials. Pence spent the weekend in Germany where he worked to reassure European leaders that President Donald Trump is committed to the NATO defense pact.

While the administration is courting Europe, back here in the States…

The White House is preparing to crack down on illegal immigration–only at the U.S.-Mexico border, though. An aggressive Department of Homeland Security plan to toughen enforcement could be approved this week by the president. It calls for hiring more border agents, detaining more people while they await hearings, putting immigration judges closer to border areas, and speeding up deportations. We’re still awaiting word on the placement of judges close to airports for speedy deportations when European visas expire and those illegal immigrants remain in the country. So far on that issue–dead silence.

President Trump is offering an explanation for his comments about “problems” in Sweden. On Twitter, he says he was referring to a Fox News segment about immigration in that country. Trump’s remarks at a weekend rally in Florida appeared to suggest a terrorist attack, and had Sweden asking the State Department for an explanation. Trump said Sweden is “having problems like they never thought possible” because they’ve taken in refugees.

He doubled down on what what has been proven to be an ‘untruth’ out of his mouth again.

In the Trump administration era, hate is growing across the nation, according to researchers and observers who track activities such as hate crimes and other race-based attacks. One organization that’s tracking is the Southern Poverty Law Center. They released a new report last week called “A Year in Hate” providing recent analysis of a deepening and dangerous problem fueled by a Trump presidency that includes the perps you know like the Klan and those you may not like new ‘white power’ fringe groups, plus the role of the racist ‘Alt Right’ movement. Click HERE , to check out my recent story about the growing hate across the nation and listen to an SPLC lead researcher talk about their findings.

On this President’s Day 2017, an unusual phenomena is at play. Thousands of Facebook users are expected to turn out for a “ Not My Presidents Day ” rally in Manhattan outside the Trump International Hotel. Similar demonstrations are planned in at least two-dozen cities across the country. An “imPeach Now” march will take place in Atlanta and activists plan to demonstrate at Los Angeles City Hall. The rallies are in protest to the policies of the Trump administration. Many are using the hashtags #impeachTrump, #imPeachNow, #notmypresident, #resist, #TrumpimpeachmentParty and #impeachPencetoo on social media. Here in Indy, the Indiana Coalition for Public Education – Monroe County chapter has listed their ‘celebration of public education’ as one of the official events. The Indianapolis Urban League is joining forces with them. It gets underway at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse. Get more details about all of the events, including a link to today’s Indianapolis event HERE

: KimWellsMedia :

Also On 100.3: