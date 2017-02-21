Ivanka Trump Tweets About Religious Tolerance After Threats on Jewish Centers

Ivanka Trump is taking to Twitter to call for religious tolerance. The daughter of President Trump made the plea in response to a new wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

She converted to Judaism before marrying her husband Jared Kushner, who now serves as a top White House advisor. Also federal authorities are investigating those threats against Jewish community centers across the country. So far they say the threats appear to be hoaxes and no one has been hurt. See the tweet below to see what ‘Ivanka’ had to say:

These types of threats and others are what the Southern Poverty Law Center has been tracking. Learn more about their latest report “A Year in Hate” and the data that supports the surge of hateful racial and religious bigotry-based attacks right now by clicking HERE

