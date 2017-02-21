Uber Hires Eric Holder To Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims

Popular ride-sharing service, Uber, is tapping former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate allegations of sexual harassment at the company. In a memo to employees, CEO Travis Kalanick explained that Holder was hired to conduct an independent review of accusations detailed in a blog post by a former engineer.

Before quitting after a year at Uber, Susan Fowler detailed instances of sexual harassment and gender bias at the company. Kalanick called the report “abhorrent” and against everything Uber stands for when it surfaced over the weekend. By the way, Holder is also leading a charge for the Democrats against Gerrymandering here in the U.S. and how drawing district lines impacts and disenfranchises voters.

He’ll visit Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 2 as a part of the Steward Speakers Series. Holder’s appearance will be at IUPUI’s Campus Center.

