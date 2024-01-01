Kid Capri Announces That He’s Cancer-Free After Private Year-Long Battle

Kid Capri has revealed that he has beaten cancer.

Despite being active in this year’s Hip Hop 50 festivities, he faced and overcame a serious diagnosis.

On Saturday (December 30), the DJ took to social media where he shared, “God is great! 3 days ago, I found out that I’m cancer free! Been dealing with it all year while I was doing everything I was doing for hip hop 50,” he began.

“I had 2 surgeries and never said anything publicly about what I was going through, I’m not an attention whore, so I didn’t want to say anything, so that it didn’t look like I wanted pity. But now that it’s over, I figure I let my fans and friends know, I’m very happy, this year I did a lot, but come 2024, I’m getting even crazier than I did in 2023!!”