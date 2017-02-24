Features
ObamaCare Support Hits A New High

2 days ago

Alea Jo
Florida Residents Sign Up For Affordable Care Act On Deadline Day

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty


A new survey shows the health insurance law known as Obamacare is more popular than ever.

The Kaiser Family Foundation survey out today finds 48-percent of people questioned have a favorable view of the Affordable Care Act.  That’s up from 43-percent in December.

The survey finds people are split on whether to repeal the law although far fewer support repeal without knowing, in detail, what it would be replaced with.  Nearly half the people surveyed are worried that someone in their family will lose health insurance coverage if Obamacare is repealed and replaced.

KimWellsMedia - photo closeup 2015

Photos