T.I. and Tiny Sued For Sexual Assault & Battery

High-profile figures in Hip-Hop continue to be hit with sexual assault accusations. In the latest, rapper T.I. and his wife, R&B singer Tiny, have been sued for sexual assault and sexual battery in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that the couple have been sued by a Jane Doe who claims that she was drugged after meeting in a nightclub. The woman claims her drink was spiked before she was taken to a hotel where they allegedly engaged in a threesome, per her lawsuit.

The Jane Doe claims she was a member of the U.S. Air Force and located in L.A. around 2005 when she met a man named “Caviar,” who allegedly worked for T.I. and Tiny, at a party at the late rapper Coolio’s home. According to the lawsuit, although T.I. and Tiny never made it to the party, Caviar relayed that they should all meet the next day at a nightclub in Los Angeles. However, the woman claims it was all a setup. Reports TMZ: The woman says she ordered 2 Amaretto sours on her own, before Tiny allegedly handed her another drink … one from which she never saw Tiny sip, and which the woman also shared with her friend. When T.I. decided to leave the club, the woman claims he asked her to ride with Tiny and him … while her friend would ride with “Caviar,” who said they were all going to the same place. But, that’s not how it played out, allegedly … in the suit, the woman says 2 other women she didn’t know got in an SUV with Tiny, T.I. and herself, and all 5 of them ended up in a hotel room — but Tiny kicked out the other 2 women, because one was flirting too much with T.I.

And then things took an extra sordid turn, allegedly.

Once it was just the 3 of them … she alleges Tiny took her into the bathroom, where she took off both of their clothes and then a naked T.I. joined them and they all got in the shower. Afterward, she claims she was starting to feel lightheaded and extremely dizzy, and T.I. told her to go to the bed. While he watched some porn, she alleges he handed her massage oil and demanded she give him a rub down. Eventually, Tiny joined them and allegedly pinned the woman on her stomach and began rubbing and grinding her naked body on the plaintiff. While that was happening, she alleges T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toe, and she told him “no” as she tried to push him away. According to the suit, he got up and said he was going to get a condom — but the plaintiff says she went to the bathroom to vomit. She claims T.I. mockingly laughed at her and said, “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.”

The plaintiff claim that she woke up the next morning with her vagina in pain. She is suing T.I. & Tiny for sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment.

The Harris’ vehemently deny the charges.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head,” said T.I. and Tiny in a joint statement to TMZ. :This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

T.I. and Tiny Sued For Sexual Assault & Battery was originally published on hiphopwired.com