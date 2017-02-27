Comedian Takes Nude Photo Shoot With Her Son And Many Are Outraged [Photos]

Many on the internet are outraged at a comedian who decided to share nude pics of her and her son on social media. Even though she is not the only celebrity to do so, she is getting lots of heat from it. Share your thought on it below.
YahooNews: Comedian and Internet personality Jess Hilarious recently shared photos of a nude photoshoot featuring her preschooler son, which ignited a flurry of comments that were sexist and hateful in nature. The controversy surrounding the photo moved former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and comedian Corey Holcomb to both chime in via their respective social media networks.
She is not the only celebrity to do something of this nature. Many are coming to her defense.
Celebrities Who’ve Posed Nude
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Kelly Rowland Instagam 1 of 13
2. NIa LongSource:Peta 2 of 13
3. Marshawn LynchSource:ESPN Twitter 3 of 13
4. Kim KardashianSource:Kim Kardashian Instagram 4 of 13
5. Taraji P. Henson5 of 13
6. RihannaSource:PR Photos 6 of 13
7. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:PR Photos 7 of 13
8. Janet JacksonSource:PR Photos 8 of 13
9. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:PR Photos 9 of 13
10. Colin Kaepernick10 of 13
11. Serena WilliamsSource:PR Photos 11 of 13
12. CIaraSource:PR Photos 12 of 13
13. Keyshia ColeSource:PR Photos 13 of 13
