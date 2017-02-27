Comedian Takes Nude Photo Shoot With Her Son And Many Are Outraged [Photos]

Many on the internet are outraged at a comedian who decided to share nude pics of her and her son on social media. Even though she is not the only celebrity to do so, she is getting lots of heat from it. Share your thought on it below.

YahooNews: Comedian and Internet personality Jess Hilarious recently shared photos of a nude photoshoot featuring her preschooler son, which ignited a flurry of comments that were sexist and hateful in nature. The controversy surrounding the photo moved former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and comedian Corey Holcomb to both chime in via their respective social media networks.

P A N D E M O N I U M A post shared by ✨Princess Of Comedy ✨ (@jesshilarious_official) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

MY LIFE. . . My FUCKIN Rules 😏 A post shared by ✨Princess Of Comedy ✨ (@jesshilarious_official) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

She is not the only celebrity to do something of this nature. Many are coming to her defense.

#Roommates what are your thoughts? #JessHilariousOfficial #CoreyHolcomb (view yesterday's post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:19am PST