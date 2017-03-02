Joe Biden’s Married Son Hunter Is Dating Brother Beau’s Widow

Former Vice President Joe Biden ‘s son is reportedly dating the wife of his other son –

Hunter Biden, 47, is in a romantic relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden. Beau, Hunter’s older brother, died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer.

Hunter Biden, a lawyer, told the publication he began dating Hallie after splitting from his wife, Kathleen. They are still legally married and have three children together: Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi.

Source Syracuse.com

