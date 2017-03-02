Features
Is Colin Kaepernick Done With Kneeling During The National Anthem?

The end of an era.

3 hours ago

Alea Jo
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is making some major changes next football season. After consistently kneeling this past season during the National Anthem, the much talked about athlete has reportedly decided he will stand this upcoming season.

According to ESPN, Kaepernick doesn’t want his form of protest to divert attention from the impactful changes he believes are manifesting. Sources say the national discussion on racial inequality he helped ignite, and support from other athletes, is enough for him to focus his energy elsewhere. Kaepernick is also making some career changes by opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He will become a free agent next week.

Kaepernick has invested in community organizations across the country. The Colin Kaepernick Foundation pledged $1 million to social justice groups and initiatives helping marginalized people. The San Francisco 49ers even matched this pledge with another $1 million. The funds were divided into monthly donations up to $100,000 to groups such as Mothers Against Police Brutality and the Black Youth Project 100.

Kaepernick also continues to run his Know Your Rights Camp, which seeks to empower youth across the country. Just this month, Kaepernick kicked off his informational Know Your History: Women’s History Month on Instagram, a continuation of Know Your History: Black History Month back in February.

This seems like enough to keep Kaepernick busy in the social justice realm. But should the star quarterback continue kneeling? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

 

