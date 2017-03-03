Chicago Grandmother Guilty In Beating Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl

Chicago Grandmother Guilty In Beating Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl

An Illinois Dept. of Children and Family Services investigator failed to report suspicious bruises on the girl's body before the terrifying tragedy.

18 hours ago

Alea Jo
A judge ruled Thursday that a Chicago grandmother was guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 tragic beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter, reports ABC 7 Chicago.

From ABC 7 Chicago:

A judge declared Helen Ford, 55, guilty in the July 2013 death of her granddaughter, 8-year-old Gizzell Ford. The judge called the murder “exceptionally brutal.”

…In closing arguments, prosecutors said the straight-A student was strangled and beaten, but was already dying of kidney failure because her grandmother and father refused to give her food or water or let her sleep.

“This is the type of murder that makes you lose faith in the human race,” Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito, said.

An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator visited the family home a month before the youngster’s tragic death, but failed to report that a child-abuse doctor discovered suspicious bruises on Gizzy, reports the New York Daily News.

Ford faces life in prison without parole.

SOURCE: ABC 7 ChicagoNew York Daily News

