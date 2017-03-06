Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized After Suffering Second-Degree Burns

Fantasia Barrino disappointed a few fans after postponing one of her shows in Memphis — but the let down was warranted.

According to an Instagram post by the singer’s husband, Fantasia “experienced an accident causing second degree burns on her arm.” The post continued, “She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned.”

Although the former American Idol winner hasn’t revealed any more details about the accident, we know that her husband, Kendall, was involved as well and was hospitalized just a day earlier. Fantasia is currently on tour with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, but the accident my delay her return to the stage.

We wish Fanny a speedy recovery.