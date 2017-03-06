Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized After Suffering Second-Degree Burns

29 mins ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment
American Theatre Wing's 68th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Fantasia Barrino disappointed a few fans after postponing one of her shows in Memphis — but the let down was warranted.

According to an Instagram post by the singer’s husband, Fantasia “experienced an accident causing second degree burns on her arm.” The post continued, “She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned.”

Speaking on behalf of my wife: "She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She's steady asking the Doc "Can I perform tonight?" But we must be wise and realize this isn't a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won't be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what's to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

Although the former American Idol winner hasn’t revealed any more details about the accident, we know that her husband, Kendall, was involved as well and was hospitalized just a day earlier. Fantasia is currently on tour with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, but the accident my delay her return to the stage.

We wish Fanny a speedy recovery.

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

Continue reading 13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos