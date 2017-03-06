Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized After Suffering Second-Degree Burns

Fantasia Barrino disappointed a few fans after postponing one of her shows in Memphis — but the let down was warranted.
Speaking on behalf of my wife: "She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him. My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She's steady asking the Doc "Can I perform tonight?" But we must be wise and realize this isn't a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won't be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what's to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser
Although the former American Idol winner hasn’t revealed any more details about the accident, we know that her husband, Kendall, was involved as well and was hospitalized just a day earlier. Fantasia is currently on tour with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, but the accident my delay her return to the stage.
We wish Fanny a speedy recovery.