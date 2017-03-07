Features
Home > Features

Watch: Wendy Williams Cries About Chris Brown’s Alleged Drug Addiction — Breezy Responds

Written By: Alea Jo

13 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Fernando Leon / Getty


Wendy Williams does not play when it comes to drug abuse. After Billboard magazine released their article investigating Chris Brown’s drug use, the talk show host had many thoughts during a segment in her show.

Williams warned about how people can take advantage of Brown in the midst of his alleged drug use. When some audience members laughed at the examples she gave, she got real. She proclaimed, “This is serious. And I think that there are a lot of people in his camp enjoying the spiralizaiton.” She further called out Brown’s mother, who experienced domestic violence at the hands of Brown’s step-dad growing up. Williams guesses that she has yet to gain respect from Brown.

Williams broke down into tears, saying, when you’re a drug addict or have a problem with drugs, “the only one who can help you is you.” You can watch Williams address Brown in full via The Wendy Williams Show below.


Chris Brown seems to have watched Williams’ segment since he responded to her comments via The Shade Room saying, “Wow Wendy.”

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom with a response to #Wendy's emotional breakdown about him earlier 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Williams is a former drug addict and survivor. This isn’t the first time she’s pleaded with celebrities to get their act together. You can watch her break down when talking about Whitney Houston below.


Despite Williams’ controversial history as a media personality, this could be an appropriate moment to hear her out. Time will tell if Chris Brown is truly receiving the message.

chris brown , Wendy Williams

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Watch: Wendy Williams Cries About Chris Brown’s Alleged Drug Addiction — Breezy Responds

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos