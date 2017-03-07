Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Carter Wear Matching Outfits To The Beauty And The Beast Premiere

Last week’s premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood brought out some of the biggest star in Hollywood, including Toni Braxton

While John Legend and Wife left their daughter at home Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter snuck inside without causing a major commotion.

The 35-year-old singer and her 5-year-old daughter wore matching green dresses. Beyoncé, who is currently pregnant with twins, dressed her baby bump in an empire-waist chiffon gown and stood tall in Alaïa’s $1,760 studded patent-leather sandals.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: