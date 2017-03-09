Couple Indicted For Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes Scam

Photo by

National
Home > National

Couple Indicted For Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes Scam

Drug enforcement agents uncovered the scam in which the alleged criminals swindled mostly elderly victims out of more than $300,000.

Written By: Alea Jo

22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Prosecutors said Wednesday that a husband and wife allegedly scammed about two dozen mostly elderly victims out of more than $300,000, the New York Daily News reports.

“This organization made it a practice to use everyday fixtures like the U.S. Post Office, Publishers Clearing House and the neighborhood shoe store to promote their outrageous criminal schemes,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said in a statement.

ABC News New York said the Drug Enforcement Agency uncovered the sweepstakes scheme while investigating the alleged ringleader, Ricardo Castang, for cocaine trafficking.

Victims in 17 states were told they won the sweepstakes but must first pay fees and taxes to receive their winnings. They were directed to mail checks to Castang’s Brooklyn home or to a P.O. Box address. One victim sent Castang and his alleged co-conspirator wife, Linda Altidor, a $60,000 check.

Castang, 35, and Altidor, 30, were charged with first-degree scheme to defraud, ABC reported.

Prosecutors also charged the couple with money laundering. A third defendant, 25-year-old Tiffany Wattley, was also arrested and charged only with money laundering but not the sweepstakes scam.

Castang was already in jail for alleged cocaine trafficking when prosecutors uncovered the sweepstakes scheme. Altidor and Wattley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the money laundering charge.

SOURCE:  New York Daily News, ABC News New York

SEE ALSO:

Government Warns Of Scam Targeting Vulnerable Black Churchgoers

Latest #PrisonBae Is Alleged Florida Credit Card Scammer

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Drug Trafficking , Publishers Clearing House , Sweepstakes Scam

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos