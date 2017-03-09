UPDATE: Fantasia Is Back On Stage After Her Tour Bus Accident [Photos]

It looks like Fantasia has recovered well and ready to return to the stage.
In a recent Instagram post, the Grammy award winner thanked fans and her husband, she said:
“Jumped up and realized what don’t kill you will only make you stronger. I think I’m a act up on stage tomorrow and I’m going back to get my SHOW! Yes, the devil tried his best to shut me up & out from ” MEMPHIS” but I’ll soon come back to party w/ you. I’m going to finish this Tour out stronger than ever. @primarywave Thank You for Loving on me and getting me where I always should have been and to my Husband OMG!! You are everything to me so, I Love You All and I’m ready to push forward, arm Burned and all lol……LA let’s do it!!!”
Jumped up and realized what don't kill you will only make you stronger. I think I'm a act up on stage tomorrow and I'm going back to get my SHOW! Yes, the devil tried his best to shut me up & out from " MEMPHIS" but I'll soon come back to party w/ you. I'm going to finish this Tour out stronger than ever. @primarywave Thank You for Loving on me and getting me where I always should have been and to my Husband OMG!! You are everything to me so, I Love You All and I'm ready to push forward, arm Burned and all lol……LA let's do it!!!
She is currently on ‘Charlie Wilson’s In It To Win It’ tour with the R&B legend and Johnny Gil.
READ MORE: Update Fantasia Recovering Well after her tour bus accident
The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]
The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]
1.
Source:Instagram
1 of 51
2.
Source:Instagram
2 of 51
3.
Source:Instagram
3 of 51
4.
Source:Instagram
4 of 51
5.
Source:Instagram
5 of 51
6.
Source:Instagram
6 of 51
7.
Source:Instagram
7 of 51
8.
Source:Instagram
8 of 51
9.
Source:Instagram
9 of 51
10.
Source:Instagram
10 of 51
11.
Source:Instagram
11 of 51
12.
Source:Instagram
12 of 51
13.
Source:Instagram
13 of 51
14.
Source:Instagram
14 of 51
15.
Source:Instagram
15 of 51
16.
Source:Instagram
16 of 51
17.
Source:Instagram
17 of 51
18.
Source:Instagram
18 of 51
19.
Source:Instagram
19 of 51
20.
Source:Instagram
20 of 51
21.
Source:Instagram
21 of 51
22.
Source:Instagram
22 of 51
23.
Source:Instagram
23 of 51
24.
Source:Instagram
24 of 51
25.
Source:Instagram
25 of 51
26.
Source:Instagram
26 of 51
27.
Source:Instagram
27 of 51
28.
Source:Instagram
28 of 51
29.
Source:Instagram
29 of 51
30.
Source:Instagram
30 of 51
31.
Source:Instagram
31 of 51
32.
Source:Instagram
32 of 51
33.
Source:Instagram
33 of 51
34.
Source:Instagram
34 of 51
35.
Source:Instagram
35 of 51
36.
Source:Instagram
36 of 51
37.
Source:Instagram
37 of 51
38.
Source:Instagram
38 of 51
39.
Source:Instagram
39 of 51
40.
Source:Instagram
40 of 51
41.
Source:Instagram
41 of 51
42.
Source:Instagram
42 of 51
43.
Source:Instagram
43 of 51
44.
Source:Instagram
44 of 51
45.
Source:Instagram
45 of 51
46.
Source:Instagram
46 of 51
47.
Source:Instagram
47 of 51
48.
Source:Instagram
48 of 51
49.
Source:Instagram
49 of 51
50.
Source:Instagram
50 of 51
51.
Source:Instagram
51 of 51
Was Erykah Badu, Fantasia Or Jill Scott Best Dressed At The Soul Train Awards?
Was Erykah Badu, Fantasia Or Jill Scott Best Dressed At The Soul Train Awards?
1. Meet Your Mistress Of Ceremonies, Erykah Badu
1 of 13
2. Jazmine Sullivan Looking Snatched in All Black
2 of 13
3. Girlfriend Goals
3 of 13
4. Lady In Red
4 of 13
5. Demetria McKinney Goes For The Drama
5 of 13
6. Wendy Raquel Robinson Looking Flawless
6 of 13
7. Fantasia Barrino Looking AMAZING
7 of 13
8. Tisha Campbell Martin Serving Leg
8 of 13
9. Janelle Monae
9 of 13
10. Warryn & Erica Campell
10 of 13
11. Honoree Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Peyton Edmonds and Nicole Edmonds
11 of 13
12. Bridget Kelly Looking Incredible
12 of 13
13. Actor/comedian Tone Bell (L) and actress Bresha Webb
13 of 13