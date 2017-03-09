UPDATE: Fantasia Is Back On Stage After Her Tour Bus Accident [Photos]

I'm back. #RockSoul #WinItTour Hair: @derickus Stylist: @1800dhawk MUA: @kilprity A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

It looks like Fantasia has recovered well and ready to return to the stage.

In a recent Instagram post, the Grammy award winner thanked fans and her husband, she said:

“Jumped up and realized what don’t kill you will only make you stronger. I think I’m a act up on stage tomorrow and I’m going back to get my SHOW! Yes, the devil tried his best to shut me up & out from ” MEMPHIS” but I’ll soon come back to party w/ you. I’m going to finish this Tour out stronger than ever. @primarywave Thank You for Loving on me and getting me where I always should have been and to my Husband OMG!! You are everything to me so, I Love You All and I’m ready to push forward, arm Burned and all lol……LA let’s do it!!!”

She is currently on ‘Charlie Wilson’s In It To Win It’ tour with the R&B legend and Johnny Gil.

READ MORE: Update Fantasia Recovering Well after her tour bus accident

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery] 51 photos Launch gallery The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery] 1. Source:Instagram 1 of 51 Source:Instagram 1 of 51 2. Source:Instagram 2 of 51 Source:Instagram 2 of 51 3. Source:Instagram 3 of 51 Source:Instagram 3 of 51 4. Source:Instagram 4 of 51 Source:Instagram 4 of 51 5. Source:Instagram 5 of 51 Source:Instagram 5 of 51 6. Source:Instagram 6 of 51 Source:Instagram 6 of 51 7. Source:Instagram 7 of 51 Source:Instagram 7 of 51 8. Source:Instagram 8 of 51 Source:Instagram 8 of 51 9. Source:Instagram 9 of 51 Source:Instagram 9 of 51 10. Source:Instagram 10 of 51 Source:Instagram 10 of 51 11. Source:Instagram 11 of 51 Source:Instagram 11 of 51 12. Source:Instagram 12 of 51 Source:Instagram 12 of 51 13. Source:Instagram 13 of 51 Source:Instagram 13 of 51 14. Source:Instagram 14 of 51 Source:Instagram 14 of 51 15. Source:Instagram 15 of 51 Source:Instagram 15 of 51 16. Source:Instagram 16 of 51 Source:Instagram 16 of 51 17. Source:Instagram 17 of 51 Source:Instagram 17 of 51 18. Source:Instagram 18 of 51 Source:Instagram 18 of 51 19. Source:Instagram 19 of 51 Source:Instagram 19 of 51 20. Source:Instagram 20 of 51 Source:Instagram 20 of 51 21. Source:Instagram 21 of 51 Source:Instagram 21 of 51 22. Source:Instagram 22 of 51 Source:Instagram 22 of 51 23. Source:Instagram 23 of 51 Source:Instagram 23 of 51 24. Source:Instagram 24 of 51 Source:Instagram 24 of 51 25. Source:Instagram 25 of 51 Source:Instagram 25 of 51 26. Source:Instagram 26 of 51 Source:Instagram 26 of 51 27. Source:Instagram 27 of 51 Source:Instagram 27 of 51 28. Source:Instagram 28 of 51 Source:Instagram 28 of 51 29. Source:Instagram 29 of 51 Source:Instagram 29 of 51 30. Source:Instagram 30 of 51 Source:Instagram 30 of 51 31. Source:Instagram 31 of 51 Source:Instagram 31 of 51 32. Source:Instagram 32 of 51 Source:Instagram 32 of 51 33. Source:Instagram 33 of 51 Source:Instagram 33 of 51 34. Source:Instagram 34 of 51 Source:Instagram 34 of 51 35. Source:Instagram 35 of 51 Source:Instagram 35 of 51 36. Source:Instagram 36 of 51 Source:Instagram 36 of 51 37. Source:Instagram 37 of 51 Source:Instagram 37 of 51 38. Source:Instagram 38 of 51 Source:Instagram 38 of 51 39. Source:Instagram 39 of 51 Source:Instagram 39 of 51 40. Source:Instagram 40 of 51 Source:Instagram 40 of 51 41. Source:Instagram 41 of 51 Source:Instagram 41 of 51 42. Source:Instagram 42 of 51 Source:Instagram 42 of 51 43. Source:Instagram 43 of 51 Source:Instagram 43 of 51 44. Source:Instagram 44 of 51 Source:Instagram 44 of 51 45. Source:Instagram 45 of 51 Source:Instagram 45 of 51 46. Source:Instagram 46 of 51 Source:Instagram 46 of 51 47. Source:Instagram 47 of 51 Source:Instagram 47 of 51 48. Source:Instagram 48 of 51 Source:Instagram 48 of 51 49. Source:Instagram 49 of 51 Source:Instagram 49 of 51 50. Source:Instagram 50 of 51 Source:Instagram 50 of 51 51. Source:Instagram 51 of 51 Source:Instagram 51 of 51 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery] The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery] Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery]