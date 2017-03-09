National
UPDATE: Fantasia Is Back On Stage After Her Tour Bus Accident [Photos]

Written By: Alea Jo

23 hours ago
Maxwell and Fantasia Concert at Red Hat 2016

It looks like Fantasia has recovered well and ready to return to the stage.

I'm back. #RockSoul #WinItTour Hair: @derickus Stylist: @1800dhawk MUA: @kilprity

In a recent Instagram post, the Grammy award winner thanked fans and her husband, she said:

“Jumped up and realized what don’t kill you will only make you stronger. I think I’m a act up on stage tomorrow and I’m going back to get my SHOW! Yes, the devil tried his best to shut me up & out from ” MEMPHIS” but I’ll soon come back to party w/ you. I’m going to finish this Tour out stronger than ever. @primarywave Thank You for Loving on me and getting me where I always should have been and to my Husband OMG!! You are everything to me so, I Love You All and I’m ready to push forward, arm Burned and all lol……LA let’s do it!!!”

She is currently on ‘Charlie Wilson’s In It To Win It’ tour with the R&B legend and Johnny Gil.

READ MORE: Update Fantasia Recovering Well after her tour bus accident

