21 Savage Enlists Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin To Portray Him In New Film

The immigration ordeal that 21 Savage endured back in 2019 leading to his arrest will get a stylistic depiction via film starring actors Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin. Both actors will portray 21 Savage at various stages of his life and a new trailer shows off the pair, face tattoos and all.

Stylized on YouTube as the american dream: the 21 savage story, the trailer for the film, directed by Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez, opens with Donald Glover, donning dreadlocks, being arrested by ICE officials and hauled off to prison. As the clip progresses, Caleb McLaughlin, playing the younger version of 21, is seen facing off with the rapper inside an interrogation room, displaying 21 delivering a new song.

Further in the clip, actress Gail Bean, apparently playing a family member of 21, speaks to McLaughlin in character, and another scene shows popular social media star Druski bullying the rapper. Later in the trailer, Glover depicts in a scene how 21 arrived at his stage name while in a recording studio.

Written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover, the film does not yet have a release date but is created in conjunction with Lionsgate, Epic Records, and 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang imprint. The film also stars Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg, Victoria Pedretti, Young Mazino, and Natasha Lyonne.

One can imagine with the Glover brothers involved, the film will take twists and turns outside of a normal biopic. Check out the trailer below.

Photo: Getty

