Suspect Arrested For The Killing Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

Justice might be close for the tragic deaths.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 days ago
The Perfect Match - Atlanta Advance Screening With Local Influencers

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


On March 9th, Antoine Edwards, 31, was booked with second-degree murder for allegedly playing a part in the death of Joshua and Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, Toya Wright’s brothers.

The two siblings were found shot to death on July 31, 2016 inside a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox in New Orleans. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, multiple tipsters told authorities that a man known as “Toine” or “Tweezy” was responsible for the murders. In at least one instance, this man admitted to shooting the victims to other people. The warrant links Edwards to the nicknamed suspect and further explains that “several witnesses” picked his photo out from lineups.

The Johnson’s sister, Toya Wright, is a bestselling author and reality TV star. She’ll find out soon enough more details on her brothers’ death. Edwards’ bond was set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to appear back in court on May 7th.

Continue reading Suspect Arrested For The Killing Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

