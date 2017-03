Don’t Stop Fighting’: Wrongfully Convicted Man Free After 32 years

On a sunny Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles Andrew Leander Wilson did something that seemed unbelievable to him; he walked outside on the sidewalk with only his family guarding him.

Inside for 32 years, three months and 14 days.

He went in at age 30 convicted of murder and now at 62 he is a free man because evidence had come to light that the prosecution withheld in the case all those years ago.

Superior Court Judge Laura Priver ruled Wilson had been deprived of his constitutional rights to a fair trial, vacating his conviction and ordering his immediate release. One day later Wilson was free.

