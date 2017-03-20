Another Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure Kills A Woman In South Florida

Ranika Hall probably thought she was getting routine surgical procedure when she decided to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift. Unfortunately, things turned fatal for her this past Thursday at the Eres Plastic Surgery center in South Florida.

Hall, 25, decided to get the Brazilian Butt Lift after her pregnancy left her unhappy with her body. While her mother, Nicole Hall, watched after her 1-year-old daughter, the Missouri mother traveled to South Florida for what is known to be a popular cosmetic surgery procedure.

However, at 9 p.m. on Thursday, paramedics were called to Eres Plastic Surgery for a female patient who was unconscious and not breathing, according to police reports. Hall was taken to the hospital and declared dead an hour later.

Hall’s mother was in disbelief of her daughter’s death. She vented, “It’s hard for me to grasp a hold of it.” She further says, “I’m looking for answers.”

Hall’s death is still being investigated. Eres Plastic Surgery’s attorney released a statement expressing the doctor’s and center’s “deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our patient.” However, this is not the first time a patient has died at this location while undergoing cosmetic surgery.

In May of 2016, Heather Meadows, 29, also died in the midst of having a Brazilian Butt Lift. Along with the tragedies at the South Florida center, NBC 6 Investigators have reported the deaths of 11 women after plastic surgery since 2010. Most of these deaths were linked to Brazilian Butt Lifts. The procedure involves fat, taken from a person’s stomach or back, being injected into their butt to make it more plump and full. Death is possible via what’s known as a fat embolism. Fat can enter the bloodstream and travel to the lungs causing a patient to stop breathing.

Doctors, surgeons and physicians are continuing to research the procedure to better understand it’s affects and the fatal risks that threaten the procedure.

