Billionaire David Rockefeller Dies at 101 in New York Home

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
2016 Museum Of Modern Art Party In The Garden

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty


Businessman, Philanthropist and the last of in his generation of one of America’s most well-known families, David Rockefeller died Monday. He was 101 years old.

According to his spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel, Rockefeller died in his sleep at his home in suburban Pocantico Hills, New York.

The sixth child of John D. Rockefeller, Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller. Once his siblings passes, he took watch over the family’s fortune heading up vast network of family interests, both in business and philanthropy, that ranged from environmental conservation to the arts. In 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to the state of Maine to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Known as a champion for “enlightened capitalism,” David Rockefeller helped spur the project that led to the World Trade Center.

“American capitalism has brought more benefits to more people than any other system in any part of the world at any time in history,” he said. “The problem is to see that the system is run as efficiently and as honestly as it can be.”

In 1998, David Rockefeller’s philanthropy and other contributions earned him the nation’s highest civilian honor, a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Rockefeller and his wife, the former Margaret McGrath, married in 1940 and had six children — David Jr., Richard, Abby, Neva, Margaret and Eileen. His wife, an active conservationist, died in 1996.

Continue reading Billionaire David Rockefeller Dies at 101 in New York Home

