Altheresa Goode-Howard :: Top Women Of Exellcence

Written By: R&B 100.3

Posted 1 day ago
Women of Excellence

Altheresa Goode-Howard, Praise 100.9 On-Air Personality

Altheresa Goode Howard, called the Gospel Voice of Charlotte, is a well-respected and revered veteran radio announcer. She started out in radio in 1984. Since 1998, she was the number one Gospel Morning Show host, Monday through Friday from 6am-10am on Charlotte’s legendary AM Gospel Station, WGIV, AM 1600 “The Light”. When it closed in 2003, she moved to Sunday mornings on one of Charlotte’s top urban FM Stations.

At the urban FM Station, she held the position of the number one Sunday morning announcer up to the time that she transitioned from radio to focus on the expansion of The Master’s Next Dimension Church in Lancaster, SC, where she was the founding Pastor and now the Apostle over that church and several other churches in South Carolina, West Virginia and Jamaica, West Indies.

Altheresa genuinely cares about people and is very active in the community in her hometown of Lancaster, SC.  She lives her life to honor God and use whatever opportunity God blesses her with to Encourage, Equip and Empower people to live Better, Greater and more fulfilled lives.

Altheresa Goode Howard is an Inspirational Speaker and author of numerous books, including “How bad do you want to be blessed,” and “How to pray effectively.” She is in the process of completely her latest book entitled,”Unlimited Possibilities.”  

She has been married for 30 years to Bishop Eddie Howard. They have 3 biological children, 4 adopted children, 2 biological grandchildren, 13 adopted grandchildren and numerous spiritual children.

Her favorite scripture is Matthew 6:33, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness and all other things shall be added unto you.” 

