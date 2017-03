MICHAEL JACKSON – JUDGE TELLS EX-BIZ PARTNERS TO BEAT IT

Michael Jackson’s former business partners tried to get a multi-million dollar slice of the pie after MJ’s death, but a judge just told them to beat it.

Three of the 4 plaintiffs claim they had a meeting with Michael in a Tokyo hotel room on June 1, 2006, and MJ promised them shares of his company. They claim Michael wanted to reward them for their loyalty at a time when the music biz had turned its back on him.

The plaintiffs include MJ’s former publicist Raymone Bain and Quadree el-Amin – a former manager for Boyz II Men – but they have a big problem. No written contract, it was an oral agreement.

Source TMZ

