Exclusives
Home > Exclusives

Is A New Bobby Brown Biopic and New Edition Tour Coming Soon?

"There's A lot Of Things You Didn't See About Bobby In The Movie"

Written By: R&B 100.3

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment


After hitting the stage with Lady B during their cooking demonstration, Bobby Brown broke down some of his recipes and plans for Bobby Brown Foods, he then tells B that a Bobby Brown bio-pic is coming next to BET, and it’s going to tell the “whole truth about Bobby Brown.”

RelatedMike Bivins Visits With Lady B; Watch The Full Interview!

After explaining the reasoning behind the movie, he mentioned that New Edition was going back on tour very soon?!

😊

A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on

 

Catch all this in the interview above from the 2017 Be Beautiful Expo!


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 days ago
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 week ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 month ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 month ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 3 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 3 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 5 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
Photos