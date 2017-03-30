National
This is How Much Money Companies Paid Ohio Republicans to Sell Off Your Privacy

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 22 hours ago
This week congress voted to allow internet service providers to sell off your browser history and app usage data without your explicit permission. via ClevelandScene.com

The grand total? $455,250 is the price all of our Ohio representatives collectively sold off your right to keep your weird Internet history to yourself.

Below are campaign contributions that came from the last election cycle (2016) from telecom companies and individual employees of telecom companies. (We’re referencing only Republicans here because only Republicans voted in favor of this bill.)

Read more at ClevelandScene.com

Photos