Dexter Scott King: The Youngest Son Of Martin Luther King Jr. Has Died At The Age Of 62

I am sad to report that Dexter King the youngest son of Martin Luther King has passed away at the age of 62.
- What effect has Martin Luther King Jr. had on your life?
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Winter School Closings for Greater Cincinnati & NKY
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All