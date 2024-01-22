Listen Live
Dexter Scott King: The Youngest Son Of Martin Luther King Jr. Has Died At The Age Of 62

Dexter King: The Youngest Son Of Martin Luther King Has Passed Away

Published on January 22, 2024

I am sad to report that Dexter King the youngest son of Martin Luther King has passed away at the age of 62.

KING

Source: Erik S. Lesser / Getty

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., has died after a battle with prostate cancer, the
King Center has announced. He was just 62 years old.

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” says his wife, Leah Weber King. “He gave it
everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this
hurdle with bravery and might.”
King, who was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Alabama, was only 7 years old when his father
was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. He spent most of his life working to preserve his dad’s legacy and
protect his intellectual property. He even played his father in the 2002 TV movie The Rosa Parks Story. “Words
cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling,” says King’s sister, Reverend Bernice A. King.
“I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”
  • What effect has Martin Luther King Jr. had on your life?

