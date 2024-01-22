Dexter Scott King: The Youngest Son Of Martin Luther King Jr. Has Died At The Age Of 62

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

I am sad to report that Dexter King the youngest son of Martin Luther King has passed away at the age of 62.

Dexter Scott King, the youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., has died after a battle with prostate cancer, the

King Center has announced. He was just 62 years old.

“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” says his wife, Leah Weber King. “He gave it

everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this

hurdle with bravery and might.”

King, who was named after Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Alabama, was only 7 years old when his father

was assassinated in Memphis in 1968. He spent most of his life working to preserve his dad’s legacy and

protect his intellectual property. He even played his father in the 2002 TV movie The Rosa Parks Story. “Words

cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling,” says King’s sister, Reverend Bernice A. King.

“I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.”