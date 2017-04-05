Entertainment
Ann Coulter Responds To Rumors That She’s Dating ‘Good Times’ Star Jimmie Walker

Is the man who brought J.J. to life friend-zoned?

Posted 21 hours ago
This week, rumors that Ann Coulter is dating Good Times actor Jimmie Walker resurfaced thanks to television producer Norman Lear.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview with black-ish creator, Kenya Barris, Lear revealed that Jimmie Walker, who played J.J Evans on the 1970s sitcom Good Times, is dating conservative commentator Ann Coulter. Lear described an occasion when he and his wife had dinner with Walker and Coulter. He described Coulter as surprisingly, “a dreamy, delicious, sweet person.”

Discussion of Coulter and Walkers relationship have come up before, but Coulter clarified in a 2013 HuffPost Live interview that the two were just friends.

Things definitely could have changed since 2013, but it seems romantic love still isn’t in the mix for Coulter and Walker. Coulter posted on Twitter an article that reported their alleged dating and reassured that her and Walker are just friends.

What do you think? Is this a platonic relationship like Coulter says, or have the two attended one too many events together for her to say he’s just a friend?

Ann Coulter , Jimmie Walker , Norman Lear

Photos