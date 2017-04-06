Continue reading Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s 2-Year-Old Son Is Already Beatboxing Like a Total Boss

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

From <strong><a href="http://globalgrind.com/4207413/blac-chyna-shares-another-adorable-photo-of-dream-kardashian/">Dream Kardashian</a></strong> to <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4191733/chrissy-teigen-shows-off-her-new-home-daughter-lunas-room/">John and Chrissy’s precious <strong>Baby Luna</strong></a>, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.